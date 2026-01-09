Tajinderpal to lead Indian team at Asian Indoor Athletics C’ships

New Delhi: Two-time Asian Indoor champion in men’s shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, will lead the 17-member Indian team at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place from February 6 to 8 in Tianjin, China.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the 17-member Indian contingent on Thursday, which includes promising shot putter Samardeep Singh Gill. The team will depart for the continental indoor meet on February 3. IANS

