Bangladesh captain Litton Das ruled out of ODI tri-series due to hip injury

New Delhi: Bangladesh captain Litton Das has been ruled out of the ODI tri-series involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the UAE due to a hip injury, with middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy set to take charge of the side for the first time in his career.

Litton, who was appointed Bangladesh’s full-time ODI captain in July, experienced discomfort in his right hip joint and failed to clear the required fitness test, team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed.

“Litton Das complained of right hip joint discomfort yesterday, so we had an MRI done. The MRI report shows a slight issue in his right hip joint,” Bayjedul said in a video message as quoted by Cricinfo. IANS

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