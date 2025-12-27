Tata Open: Yuvraj moves to top with a sizzling 64 in Round Two

Jamshedpur: Yuvraj Sandhu moved to the top of the leaderboard thanks to his sizzling eight-under 64 in Round Two of the Tata Open 2025, an INR 2 crore event and the PGTI’s season-finale, being played at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur.

Yuvraj (67-64), who played at Beldih on Friday, totalled 11-under 131 at the halfway stage to lead by three shots and move up seven positions from his overnight tied eighth.

Yuvraj, a six-time winner on the PGTI this year, has already won the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit crown and thus sealed his spot on the DP World Tour for next year. Sandhu is now looking for a record seventh title on the PGTI.

The 21-year-old Shubham Jaglan (68-66), playing his third event on the PGTI, struck a four-under 66 at Golmuri in round two to move up four spots into second position at a total of eight-under 134.

The halfway cut was declared at two-over 144. Fifty-three professionals made the cut.

In Round One, one half of the field played its 18 holes at Beldih Golf Club while the other half of the field played its 18 holes at the Golmuri Golf Club. In Round Two, both halves of the field switched venues. In rounds three and four, the leading groups will play their first nine holes at Golmuri before moving to Beldih to play their second nine holes.

Yuvraj Sandhu, who was four off the lead after Round One, collected three consecutive birdies on the front nine. Yuvraj then had a minor blip with a bogey on the 10th before going on a birdie-spree with six straight birdies from the 11th to the 16th.

Sandhu’s back-nine birdies included two top-class up and downs, two long conversions from a range of 12 to 15 feet and two four-foot conversions.

“I was feeling the effects of playing back-to-back weeks till the first round on Thursday. There was exhaustion. But today my body felt much better, I was more in control of things and able to swing freely. As a result, my ball-striking was also significantly better," Yuvraj said.

“Beldih was a little windy today, and I feel I now thrive when the wind is up, as I’ve played a lot in similar conditions in Asia. These conditions get the best out of me,” he added. IANS

