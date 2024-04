MUNICH: The third seed Taylor Fritz will face fourth seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the final of the BMW Open on Sunday. Fritz beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4 while Struff stunned two time defending champion and 2nd seed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals on Saturday. Agencies

