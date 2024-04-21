‘Would he like to bat higher...”, says West Indies legend Brian Lara after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 9-ball 28

Mumbai: West Indies legend Brian Lara has noted that former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is coming to bat at No 7-8 position for Chennai Super Kings but does not like to bat higher to give younger players opportunities to excel at the top. Speaking exclusively to Star Sports Cricket Live, Lara shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni’s batting against Lucknow Super Giants after the former CSK captain hammered a 9-ball unbeaten 28 to help his team reach 176/6.

Lara said Dhoni’s knock was just brilliant. ”It’s just brilliant. The question has to be asked would you like to bat higher? Because I can see he’s making valuable contributions. But there are a couple of losing causes as well. So, I think that should be a consideration,” he said. IANS

