Team India has benefited immensely from Hardik’s ability: Sanjay Bangar

New Delhi: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar highlighted Hardik Pandya’s impact with bat and ball, stating that the Men in Blue have benefited massively because of the all-rounder’s abilities.

Pandya returned to competitive cricket earlier this month after missing out for over two months due to the injury he sustained during the Asia Cup semi-final in September. He made an immediate impact in the game for the Men in Blue and played a crucial role in the team’s successful outings against South Africa in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Speaking to JioStar, Bangar lavished praise on Pandya, emphasising the Baroda cricketer’s unique batting mechanics and his value as a bowling option in T20 cricket, as he said, “Going deep inside the crease is Hardik Pandya’s speciality.

Even when he goes that deep, his weight remains on the front foot, which is a very good thing. As a batter, we always encourage waiting for the ball. He plays with a very wide base, which allows him to generate a lot of power.”

“He can play front-foot shots, back-foot shots, baseball-style hits, full shots and the upper cut. He opens up both sides of the ground, which is a special ability. He bowls at around 132–133 kmph with a fuller length, where close to 54 per cent of his deliveries are pitched up, and he gets wickets from there. He allows the ball to swing, and when required, he goes for the yorker as well. The Indian team has benefited immensely from his ability,” he added.

Bangar highlighted Abhishek Sharma’s fearless approach, underscoring the technical elements that enable the young batter to dominate bowlers. Opining on his attacking mindset, Bangar stated, “First of all, it’s his attacking mindset. If there’s a delivery outside the off stump, he hits it very hard. One very important aspect of his batting is his high backlift. He holds the bat above the handle, which gives him excellent reach. Because of the swing he generates, he can hit big sixes, especially over the covers. Hitting sixes over the covers is a special ability. He doesn’t try to hit from below, which gives him an incredible range.”

Turning his attention to Shubman Gill, Bangar acknowledged the Indian opener’s form while pointing out specific areas that need refinement, particularly against straight deliveries.

“In the beginning, his footwork was very positive. But if you remove three or four boundaries over 28 games, the issue has been on straighter lines. Against straight deliveries, his strike rate has fallen quite low. Outside the off stump, his strike rate is good, but there have been a few edges as well.

Overall, he has scored runs, but straight-line play is something he will want to improve. In the second game, the ball that got him out was a very good delivery—it could have dismissed any batter. His footwork has improved, and if he continues to play with clear footwork, he will be able to hit the same shots consistently, like the three or four boundaries we’ve seen,” he noted.

While India have enjoyed the upper hand in the series so far, Bangar cautioned against underestimating South Africa, particularly with the conditions on offer in Lucknow, saying, “The way this series has gone, South Africa has fought well in every format. On the Lucknow pitch, there is bounce and seam, and South Africa’s fast bowlers will look to make early inroads. India will need to be prepared for that challenge.” IANS

