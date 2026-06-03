Team India Land in New Chandigarh for One-Off Test Against Afghanistan

New Chandigarh: The Indian team arrived in the city on Tuesday ahead of their one-off Test against Afghanistan to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur locality of New Chandigarh from Saturday. With this match, the Shubman Gill-led side is set to return to red-ball cricket after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The Indian squad reached the city and was seen arriving at the team hotel as preparations began for the Test scheduled at the PCA New Chandigarh Stadium from June 6.

Captain Shubman Gill led the contingent, while newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy were among the players spotted with the squad.

India and Afghanistan have met only once previously in Test cricket. Their maiden encounter came at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2018. IANS

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