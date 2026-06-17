Technology helps football but must not overrule on-field referees, says Masefield

New Delhi: Former English footballer and commentator Paul Masefield believes that, despite minor issues, VAR has played a positive role at the FIFA World Cup, but stressed that technology should remain a support tool, with referees retaining the authority to make the final decision on the field.

While acknowledging the benefits VAR brings to the game, Masefield, who is a part of the expert panel for ZEE5's FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, emphasised that referees must continue to play the central role in decision-making.

“So I think technology is helping to an extent, but I still think there should be the physical element with the referee who does have to make that final decision on whether he wants to overturn his decision or whether or not he wants to stick with his own decision,” Masefield told IANS.

Masefield also called on referees to show greater conviction when assessing incidents, rather than feeling compelled to change decisions because of technological intervention. “And I personally like to see referees be a little bit stronger themselves and stick to their decisions,” he added. IANS

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