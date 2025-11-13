Teen squash star Anahat Singh loses in China; Rathika in semis

Shanghai: Rising teenaged talent Anahat Singh went down to Egyptian eighth seed and world No 15 Sana Ibrahim 11-5, 6-11, 4-11, 7-11 in the round-of-16 at the China Open squash, a PSA Gold event, on Wednesday. Meanwhile at the Bondi Open PSA Challenger event in Sydney, top seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan progressed to the semifinals after beating compatriot Aaradhana Kasturiraj 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 in the first round and Anantana Prasertratanakul (Thailand) 11-7, 11-3, 11-3 in the quarterfinals. IANS

Also Read: Asian Archery Championships: Deepshikha-Abhishek pair enters final