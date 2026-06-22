Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest ever List A fifty off 11 balls

Dambulla: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed fastest fifty ever in List A cricket during India A match against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Series final here at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

The 15-year-old prodigy took just 11 balls to complete his fifty, breaking Sri Lanka’s Kaushalya Weeraratne’s 21-year record of a 12-ball fifty. Opening the batting, Sooryavanshi hammered five fours and as many maximums to reach his half-century, which is also his first fifty with India A. However, the teenage batter missed out on a record hundred when the Lankan skipper Sahan Arachchige removed him in the ninth over for 94 off 29. Sooryavanshi’s knock was laced with 10 boundaries and eight maximums. IANS

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