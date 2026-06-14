Tejas Shirse Smashes 110m Hurdles National Record with 13.27s in Ludhiana

NEW DELHI: Tejas Shirse broke his own National Record in the men’s 110m hurdles at the Indian Athletics Series-9 at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Saturday. Shirse clocked 13.27 seconds, significantly improving on the previous record of 13.41 seconds that he had set in 2024. The effort is now the sixth-fastest time recorded by an Asian athlete in the men’s 110m hurdles this season. With his record-breaking effort, the 24-year-old qualified for the Commonwealth Games later this year.

Shirse had already booked his spot at the Asian Games, with a gold-medal winning performance in Indian Athletics Series-6 event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai last month. Agencies

Also Read: Women’s T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals India, Pakistan set for high-voltage clash