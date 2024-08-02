Telangana government to give house sites in Hyderabad to Esha Singh, Nikhat Zareen, Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday decided to allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. The state government also decided to provide Group-1 jobs to Nikhat Zareen and Siraj. The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. IANS

