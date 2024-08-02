Sports

Telangana government to give house sites in Hyderabad to Esha Singh, Nikhat Zareen, Mohammed Siraj

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday decided to allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. The state government also decided to provide Group-1 jobs to Nikhat Zareen and Siraj. The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. IANS

