Ten-Man Paraguay Knock Out Turkey in Dramatic World Cup Clash

California: Matias Galarza’s record-breaking early strike and a resilient defensive display helped 10-man Paraguay secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over Turkey on Saturday, keeping their FIFA World Cup hopes alive while eliminating the Turks from the tournament.

Paraguay, who lost 4-1 to the United States in their first Group D match, got off to a great start when Galarza scored just 64 seconds into the game. The midfielder hit a powerful low shot from 25 meters that beat the goalkeeper, setting a new record for the fastest goal of the tournament.

The South Americans seemed comfortable for much of the first half. However, they faced a big setback in first-half stoppage time when Miguel Almiron received a straight red card. The Paraguay midfielder was the first player in World Cup history to be penalized under FIFA’s new disciplinary rule for covering his mouth during a confrontation with Turkey’s Mert Muldur. After a VAR review, the decision was upheld, forcing Paraguay to play the entire second half with 10 players.

Despite being down to 10 players, Paraguay put up a strong defensive effort after halftime. Turkey dominated possession and launched multiple attacks seeking an equalizer, but Paraguay’s defense held firm to maintain their slim lead. IANS

Also Read: Australia’s Slow Start Proves Costly in 2-0 Defeat to USA, Says Coach Popovic