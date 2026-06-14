Tim Ream’s Yellow Card Overturned in USA’s 4-1 Win Over Paraguay

California: Tim Ream found himself at the centre of a historic VAR moment as the United States launched their FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

The 38-year-old veteran defender was originally yellow-carded by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, who appeared to have brought down Paraguay captain Miguel Almiron during the second half. However, in a completely unprecedented turn of events, the VAR intervened once the free kick had been taken and confusion ensued between both the fans, the players and officials for a spell. IANS

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