Tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi fumes at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) over string of losses

New Delhi: With the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) staring at another gloomy season in the IPL and placed at the bottom of the points table, tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to 'enforce' the sale of the franchise to a new owner.

In the ongoing 17th IPL season, the Bengaluru-based franchise has played seven matches, falling to six defeats. The RCB's only win this season came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They are currently in line to be the woonden-spooners with just two points.

Bhupathi took to his official X handle to say the sale of RCB to a new owner will help them build a better sports franchise.

"For the sake of the sport, the IPL, the fans and even the players, I think BCCI needs to enforce the sale of RCB to a new owner, who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so," Bhupathi wrote on X. (ANI)

Also Read: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head pleased with match-winning 102 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Also Watch: