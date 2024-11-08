Tennis: Iga Swiatek beats Russia's Daria Kasatkina at WTA Finals

RIYADH: Defending champion Iga Swiatek thrashed Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-0 at the WTA Finals - but faces an anxious wait to see if she will qualify for the semi-finals.

Polish second seed Swiatek dismantled Kasatkina - an alternate who replaced the injured Jessica Pegula on Wednesday - in only 51 minutes at the end-of-season event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, Swiatek will be knocked out if Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova beats Coco Gauff, who has already qualified, later on Thursday to reach the last four.

Elena Rybakina stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4,3-6, 6-1 on Wednesday night. Agencies

