Coco Gauff hopes WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia can ‘open doors’ for women’s progress

Riyadh: Coco Gauff, currently ranked world number three, has expressed hope that the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia could “open doors” and pave the way for women’s progress and positive change in the conservative kingdom.

However, she candidly admitted she had her reservations about the WTA’s recent three-year partnership with the Saudi Tennis Federation to host the season-ending tournament in Riyadh. Gauff emphasised that while she feels the power of sport can foster positive change, she remains cautious and hopes the event will inspire genuine progress.

The inaugural WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia are set to be held at King Saud University Indoor Arena starting Saturday. This marks a historic move for women’s tennis as it expands into a region known for restrictive laws on women’s rights and freedom of expression. The decision has not been without controversy, as critics argue that the WTA’s choice risks compromising its commitment to gender equality and freedom by bringing women’s sport to a country still navigating these issues.

Gauff, 20, admitted to feeling uneasy about the venue initially but wanted to witness firsthand whether progress is taking place. “Obviously I’m very aware of the situation here in Saudi. My view on it is I do think that sport can have a way to open doors to people. I think in order to want change, you have to see it. I think sports for me, I would say is the easiest way to introduce that,” the American star told reporters.

“I would be lying to you if I said I had no reservations. I was pretty much on every player call I could make with the WTA. One of the things I said, if we come here, we can’t just come here and play our tournament and leave. We have to have a real program or real plan in place.”

The discussions included talks with Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, whom Gauff questioned on topics of LGBTQ+ rights and women’s freedoms in Saudi Arabia. For Gauff, these conversations were a step toward ensuring that the tournament could have a more significant impact.

“In the long run, I think it could be better for everybody,” she added, explaining that while she sees potential for sport to foster change, her continued participation depends on observing real progress. “If I felt uncomfortable or felt like nothing’s happening, then I probably wouldn’t come back.” IANS

