Tennis: Laura Siegemund, Edouard Roger Vasselin win mixed doubles title at French Open

PARIS: Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger Vasselin beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4, 7-5 to win their maiden mixed doubles title together at the French Open 2024 on Thursday. The victory gave Germany’s Siegemund a second mixed doubles Grand Slam crown while it was a first for Frenchman Roger-Vasselin which made it all the more special as it came on home soil. Meanwhile, it was a second straight loss in a Grand Slam final for Krawczyk and Skupski following their defeat at the Australian Open final in a match tiebreaker. Agencies

