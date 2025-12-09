Tennis Premier League is fun, exciting, and perfect for everyone to enjoy, says Bopanna

Ahmedabad: Former Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna called the commencement of the seventh season of Tennis Premier League (TPL) fun, exciting, and for everyone to enjoy. The TPL is all set for its seventh season, taking place at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium from December 9 to 14. With the league completing seven consecutive editions, it becomes only the fourth sports league in India to achieve this milestone. This season also marks a major expansion as TPL moves outside Maharashtra for the first time. By bringing the tournament to Ahmedabad, the league continues to broaden its reach and build new communities of tennis fans across India.

Season 7 promises a high-energy week of tennis with a strong line-up of top 50-ranked international players competing alongside India’s leading talents. Eight franchises will feature in TPL’s fast-paced, four-round format of Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles, and Men’s Doubles, with each round worth 25 points. Each team will play five league matches from 9 to 13 December, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals and final on 14 December. IANS

Also Read: Tennis Premier League adds GS Delhi Aces as new franchise