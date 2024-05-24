French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In High-Octane First Round Clash

PARIS: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is gearing up for his much-awaited comeback at the French Open 2024 in Paris.

The record 14 times Roland Garros Champion is set to face 4th seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in the highly-anticipated first round clash in front of the Parisian crowd.

This blockbuster encounter will be a re-match of their semi-final back in the 2022 edition of the French Open where Sascha was forced to retire after he tore his ankle ligament in the second-set.

Rafa holds a 7-3 winning head-to-head record against Germany's Zverev with five of those victories coming on clay.

The Spaniard, who has 22 Grand Slam singles titles under his belt, will look to add another slam in what could potentially be his last ever appearance in the clay courts of Paris.