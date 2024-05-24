French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In High-Octane First Round Clash

PARIS: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is gearing up for his much-awaited comeback at the French Open 2024 in Paris.
The record 14 times Roland Garros Champion is set to face 4th seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in the highly-anticipated first round clash in front of the Parisian crowd.
This blockbuster encounter will be a re-match of their semi-final back in the 2022 edition of the French Open where Sascha was forced to retire after he tore his ankle ligament in the second-set.
Rafa holds a 7-3 winning head-to-head record against Germany's Zverev with five of those victories coming on clay.
The Spaniard, who has 22 Grand Slam singles titles under his belt, will look to add another slam in what could potentially be his last ever appearance in the clay courts of Paris.
Despite his impeccable achievements at Roland Garros, the 'King of Clay' enters unseeded as his rankings plummeted to 276 due to his injury that kept him out of the game since a long time.
Rafa's fans will be ecstatic and will feel a sense of euphoria after seeing him compete in the Grand Slam which he used to completely dominate.
Tennis enthusiasts across the world will be eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the 'King of Clay' in the French capital.
Nadal will turn 38 next week and this season could be his last on tour.
Astonishingly, Nadal has created a mind-boggling record in the French Open, winning 112 matches and losing only three, two of which came against his arch-rival Novak Djokovic who will be chasing a fourth French Open title.
Meanwhile, defending men's champion and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will face French veteran Pierre Hugues-Herbert in his opener.
World number two Jannik Sinner, who dethroned Djokovic to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title in Australia back in January, will lock horns against Christopher Eubanks of the United States.
In another exciting clash, 37-year-old Andy Murray will face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, 39, in a battle of grizzled Grand Slam veterans.
In the women's singles event, defending champion Iga Swiatek and fellow four-time major winner Naomi Osaka of Japan are on a second round collision course.
ALSO READ: Malaysia: PV Sindhu Advances to Semifinals of Malaysia Masters
ALSO WATCH: