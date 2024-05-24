Malaysia: PV Sindhu Advances to Semifinals of Malaysia Masters

KUALA LUMPUR: Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has advanced to semifinals of Malaysia Masters. This follows hard-fought victory over China's world number 6 Han Yue. Sindhu triumphed with scores of 13-21. 21-14. 12-21 in match lasting 55 minutes. She will now face either Putri Kusuma Wardani or Busanan Ongbamrungphan in semifinals.

Sindhu's journey to semifinals has been marked by resilience and determination. In previous round, she overcame South Korea's Sim Yu Jin. Winning 21-13. 12-21. 21-14 in 59-minute battle. Sindhu's performance in Malaysia Masters showcases her enduring skill and tenacity in sport.

In other matches 24-year-old Ashmita Chaliha, ranked world number 53 was defeated by Zhang Yi Man of China. Chaliha lost 21-10, 21-15 in match that lasted 30 minutes. Despite this setback Chaliha's journey to quarterfinals included significant victory over USA's Beiwen Zhang. Chaliha secured her spot in quarterfinals with 21-19, 16-21. 21-12 win in 43-minute match.

The doubles category saw mixed results for Indian shuttlers. The women's doubles duo of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were defeated in second round by Malaysian pair Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan. They lost 21-17 21-11 in a 37-minute match. Additionally, the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were ousted from competition. This occurred in pre-quarterfinal clash against Chinese Taipei pair of Yu Chien Hui and Sung Shuo Yun. They lost 18-21. Then 22-20. Finally 14-21.

The Malaysia Masters, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 500 level tournament is being held from May 21 to 26 in Kuala Lumpur. PV Sindhu has previously captured the women’s singles title in this competition twice in 2013 and 2016. Another Indian shuttler, Saina Nehwal secured title in 2017.

Notably, HS Prannoy clinched men’s singles title last year. He defeated China's Weng Hongyang with scores 21-19 13-21, 21-18 in final.

The ongoing tournament continues to see fierce competition and remarkable performances from players around world. Highlighting global appeal and high stakes of professional badminton. Semifinals approach. All eyes will be on PV Sindhu. She strives to add another title to illustrious career.