Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Lashes Out At 'Disrespectful' Fans, Says 'You Can't Touch Me'

LONDON: Former World Number One Novak Djokovic eased past Holger Rune in straight sets -- 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to storm into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion completely outclassed the Danish prodigy in the fourth round clash played at the iconic centre court in Wimbledon.

After securing his berth in a record-extending 60th Grand Slam quarter-final, Djokovic played violin for his daughter Tara before he launched a sensational rant against fans purportedly jeering at him during the match.

The Serb did not shy away from expressing his emotions as he lashed out at the crowd for what he believed was a 'impolite gesture' towards him.