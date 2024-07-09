Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Lashes Out At 'Disrespectful' Fans, Says 'You Can't Touch Me'

LONDON: Former World Number One Novak Djokovic eased past Holger Rune in straight sets -- 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to storm into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion completely outclassed the Danish prodigy in the fourth round clash played at the iconic centre court in Wimbledon.
After securing his berth in a record-extending 60th Grand Slam quarter-final, Djokovic played violin for his daughter Tara before he launched a sensational rant against fans purportedly jeering at him during the match.
The Serb did not shy away from expressing his emotions as he lashed out at the crowd for what he believed was a 'impolite gesture' towards him.
The behaviour of majority of the crowd did not go down well with the 24-time Grand Slam champion as Djokovic went on to accuse them of disrespecting him.
When pointed out by the on-court presenter that they might have cheered for Rune, the Serb did not buy into the narrative.
Djokovic responded by saying that he has played in 'more hostile' environments, adding that these kind of unruly behaviour does not have any impact on him.
There were chants of 'Ruuunnnee' whenever Holger Rune managed to trouble Novak Djokovic in their lop-sided fourth-round encounter.
However, Djokovic, seemingly annoyed by the digs, silenced the crowd during most parts of the match as he did not give the crowd a lot of moments to cheer for the Dane as he wrapped up the game in a little over 2 hours.
"To all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a goooooood night! Goooooood night! Goooooood night!" Djokovic said.
Djokovic did not calm down even after the presenter intervened and told him he may have mistaken 'Rune' chants for booing.
"I don't accept that, no, no, no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that's an excuse to also boo. Listen, I've been on the tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It's fine. It's fine," Djokovic said.
"I focus on respectful people that have respect that paid the ticket to come and watch tonight and love tennis and appreciate the players and the effort they put in. I have played in much more hostile environments. Trust me, you guys, you guys can't touch me," Djokovic added.
