Terence Crawford becomes super middleweight champion

Las Vegas: Terence Crawford clinched a unanimous victory over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion in a thrilling contest at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night. Crawford set the pace from the start with a measured display that showcased his incredible hand speed and precise footwork, as the judges scored the fight 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 in favour of the American.

With Alvarez and Crawford both having been recognised as the world’s top pound-for-pound boxers in the past, the fight always promised to be a boxing master class.

The pair delivered an entertaining battle that had more than 70,000 people in attendance and millions on Netflix watching with bated breath throughout the 12-round showcase. Agencies

