Tete Leads Indian Women's Hockey Team in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Hyderabad: Hockey India on Sunday announced a 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14. Hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria will be competing for three qualification spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands set to be held in August.

The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales in Pool B.

Seasoned midfielder Salima Tete will continue to captain the side, providing leadership and stability at the heart of the team. The squad comprises of Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam sharing the goalkeeping responsibilities. IANS

