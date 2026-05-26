Harmanpreet Kaur Awarded Padma Shri for Pioneering Leadership in Indian Women’s Cricket

New Delhi: Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Monday conferred the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu, in recognition of her contribution to Indian cricket and her leadership in guiding the Women in Blue to major international success, including a World Cup triumph on home soil.

She was among the select sportspersons honoured this year, alongside India men’s captain Rohit Sharma, making them the only two cricketers to receive the award in the 2026 list.

The honour was presented during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Murmu conferred Padma awards across categories, including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. In total, 131 Padma Awards were approved for 2026, with additional recipients to be felicitated in a subsequent phase. IANS

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