The feeling is unbelievable right now: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer

Chennai: Following his side’s third Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the feeling does not seem real and he wants to “soak this moment”.

An all-round performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer, helped the Purple and Gold side secure their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title and their first in 10 years as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Sunday at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

Speaking in a video posted by the official X handle of the IPL, Iyer said, “This is what we play for! Yes! Come on! The feeling is unbelievable right now. It is ineffable, to be honest. I am not able to digest the fact that we have already won. It does not seem real, to be honest. Just want to soak this moment, enjoy with everyone, the family members, the support system who have been there with us throughout.”

In 15 matches this season, Iyer scored 351 runs at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 146.86, with two half-centuries. His best score was 58*. (ANI)

Also Read: IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer fined for slow-over rate

Also Watch: