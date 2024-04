Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Indian Premier League statement read, “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs.” IANS

