The game was out of Pakistan’s reach once India reached 175: Younis

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis identified Men in Green’s tactical errors in a 61-run loss to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and stated that the Salman Agha-led side lost the game once India posted 175 on the board.

After their third win in a row, India qualified for the Super 8 stage, powered by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 77 off 40 balls, while Pakistan now likely have to defeat Namibia in their final Group A fixture to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights phase.

Speaking to Star Sports, Younis pointed out that Pakistan were not smart with their bowling changes and the game was over in the first innings as India scored too many runs on the board.

“Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan’s reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes. He gave the new ball to Hardik Pandya up front. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as always, attacking the stumps, swinging and seaming the ball. It was very difficult for Pakistan after that. When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don’t think they used them as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs,” he said.

Younis further noted that Pakistan’s late use of Usman Tariq cost them the match, adding that had India scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different for Pakistan.

“Salman Ali Agha allowed that to happen by not introducing Usman Tariq early. Tariq was superb, taking a wicket and conceding just 24 runs. We have been talking about him for weeks. But he was held back for too long. By the time he got the ball, Ishan Kishan had already done the damage. That is where the match was lost. We always knew Pakistan’s batting is not great. But if India had scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different,” he added. IANS

