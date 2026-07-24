The Oval to Host 2027 World Test Championship Final From June 9

London: The Oval has been confirmed as the venue for the 2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, with the marquee Test match scheduled to be played from June 9 to 13.

The 2027 contest will mark the second time The Oval hosts the championship decider after staging the inaugural final in 2021, where Australia defeated India in front of a capacity crowd.

Last year, during the ICC Annual Conference 2025, ECB was awarded hosting rights for the next three World Test Championship Finals, which are 2027, 2019 and 2031. The first three editions of the WTC Final were held at different venues in England, with Lord’s hosting the 2025 final, where South Africa beat Australia by five wickets.

New Zealand claimed the inaugural title by defeating India in Southampton in 2021, before Australia lifted the trophy at The Oval in 2023. The upcoming final will also conclude the fourth cycle of the World Test Championship.

ECB Managing Director of Competitions and Major Events Neil Snowball said England was proud to continue hosting the global showpiece for the longest format of the game.

“We are honoured to be staging the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals in England and Wales, and we’re pleased to confirm that The Oval will play host again next year. The 2023 final at The Oval was a huge hit with broadcasters and fans, and I’ve no doubt that next year’s event will be extra special again.

“This promises to be another fantastic opportunity for cricket fans in this country and from around the world to see the best two Test teams in the world from the past two years taking each other on in a showpiece event,” Snowball said in an ECB statement on Thursday. IANS

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