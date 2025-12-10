‘There is no other player like Pandya in Indian team’: Sanjay Bangar

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar highlighted all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s role ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, kicking off on Tuesday, saying that there was no other player like him. After missing two months owing to a quadricep injury sustained during the Asia Cup, Pandya is returning to the Indian side and is anticipated to feature in the playing XI against South Africa in the forthcoming T20Is. India’s T20 World Cup 2026 preparations will begin with the series against the Proteas, with the first game set to be played in Cuttack. “Look at all the all-rounders in world cricket now. Does England have a backup for Ben Stokes? No. In one-day or even Test cricket, there is no backup for Ravindra Jadeja. It is the same with Hardik Pandya. He (Pandya) can command a spot in the top five on his batting alone. He could also be one of the top three seamers in any team if he was just a bowler,” Bangar told JiosStar. “The point is, to be that kind of all-rounder, you must earn your place with your batting and also with your bowling. There is no other player like Hardik Pandya in the Indian team,” he added. Regarding Pandya’s workload management, Bangar stated that he anticipates the all-rounder playing in the first three of the five T20Is against the Proteas. (IANS)

