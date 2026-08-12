There is not much difference between Kohli in a practice session and a match: Dilip

New Delhi: Former India fielding coach T Dilip has underlined Virat Kohli’s consistency in the field, saying the veteran batter carries the same intensity into matches that he displays during training and, in the process, pushes those around him to raise their own standards.

Dilip, who recently completed nearly five years with the Indian team’s coaching set-up following the England tour, believes Kohli’s influence is not limited to the moments when the ball comes his way. Instead, his constant involvement and willingness to remain switched on have helped create a stronger fielding culture within the team.

“With Virat Kohli, there is not much difference between him in a practice session and a match, because it’s not just Virat; it’s the five other players who have stretched their limits when they are fielding with Virat Kohli. That’s the influence he brings into the group,” Dilip told JioStar.

According to Dilip, Kohli’s approach is built around an intensity that does not diminish with his position on the field or the stage of the game. Whether stationed in the inner circle or moving across the boundary during the closing overs, the former India captain continues to demand high standards of himself.

“When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen him in the powerplay, how he is as a batsman, whether at cover or short mid-wicket, with his reflexes and with his dives, is admirable. Even in the last series, he was putting in those dives and was sharp, always at you all the time. Even at this juncture of his career, he runs from long-on to long-on at either end during the death overs, and he is the first one to run out of the circle when the field is spread, and that’s a fabulous thing to do for the team,” Dilip added.

It is Kohli’s involvement away from the immediate action, however, that Dilip considers particularly significant. The former fielding coach said Kohli actively seeks involvement even when the ball is elsewhere, ensuring that his intensity remains visible throughout a fielding session.

“But what impressed me more is not just the actions, what he does when the ball is at him, but also when the ball is not near him, he wants the ball in his hands. That’s the influence he brings into the group,” he stated IANS

Also Read: Miller, Allen, Klaasen and Stoinis lead star-studded pre-auction signings for ILT20 Season 5