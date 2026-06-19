Thierry Henry Feels Ronaldo’s Movement Hurt Portugal in World Cup Draw

Houston: The France striker Thierry Henry gave his blunt assessment following Portugal’s draw against DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup opener as he felt Ronaldo’s movement hurt Portugal rather than helped them. He argued that Cristiano Ronaldo should focus on creating chances for Portugal rather than trying to score himself.

Speaking in an analysis shared on Fox Sports, he explained why he felt Ronaldo’s movement hurt Portugal rather than helped them. “The team needs to score, not you need to score. Because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes,” Henry said.

Henry further explained to go more into details, saying, “If you make that run here, you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, you’ve been in that situation. You would have had to follow him, and then it would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes.

“But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass. You see both players, and it’s easier for you to defend You saw the reaction of Bruno Fernandes behind, going like, let it roll, make a run, create space, so I can tap it in. It didn’t happen,” he added. IANS

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