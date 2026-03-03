This knock takes the weight off not just Samson’s shoulders, but everyone’s: Gavaskar

New Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar said all Indian cricket fans would take joy in Sanju Samson’s match-winning 97 not out taking the team to a crucial five-wicket win over the West Indies, adding that the ‘sincere’ wicketkeeper-batter has finally received the recognition for his immense talent.

“This knock of 97 not out takes the weight off not just Sanju Samson’s shoulders but also everyone who knows what a fine player he has been. He has had ups and downs, and we have felt them too because he is such a nice guy. Everybody wants him to do well.

“All Indian cricket fans will be happy that this sincere cricketer has got the success he deserves. To be the Man of the Match in a must-win game is a dream come true. You could see the emotions on Sanju’s face after he hit the winning runs,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

At the same time, Gavaskar said a hundred for Samson is not that far away. “He was three runs short of a hundred and it would have been fantastic had he reached the three-figure mark. But maybe another hundred is on the way in some other match. It was not an easy target to chase down, but this set of players didn’t give up and they pulled off the unbelievable.” IANS

