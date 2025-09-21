This World Cup is about playing good cricket and making country proud: Fatima

Dubai: Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana is all set to lead her team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, with the team marking their sixth appearance in the tournament. Sana, taking charge at the helm at just 23, spoke about her team’s journey and goals ahead of the global tournament

Sana was named captain of the T20I side after regular skipper Nida Dar took an indefinite break from cricket in April 2025. The team has struggled to get going in their recent games, but Sana aims to keep her side united and confident throughout the tournament.

“World Cups are always special, they give every cricketer a chance to test themselves on the biggest stage, and every team the opportunity to show how far they’ve come. For us, as the Pakistan women’s team, this ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is about playing good cricket, competing hard, and making our country proud,” Sana wrote in her column for the ICC.

Speaking of the team’s journey in the build-up to the World Cup, she wrote: “Our journey here has been full of learning. The recent qualifiers gave us confidence, but we also know that the World Cup is a different challenge altogether. Each match will demand focus, consistency, and resilience — and that’s where our preparation and teamwork will matter most.”

Besides Dar, Pakistan will also see their skipper from the 2022 edition of the tournament, Bismah Maroof, who retired from the sport in April 2024. However, the 23-year-old believes that they’ve got a balanced squad, one that includes youngsters and experienced players. IANS

Also Read: Assam: Inter District Weightlifting Championship begins in Tezpur

Also Watch: