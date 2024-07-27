Thomas Partey hails Arsenal to 'avoid mistakes of last season'

New Delhi: The 2023/24 Premier League season saw Arsenal and Manchester City indulge in a season long title race which boiled down to the final day with the ‘Cityzens’ clinching the trophy with a two point difference.

Arsenal has now put that memories to bed as they hope to cross the hurdle this time around and hopefully win the League title for the first time in 21 years. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey opened up on his emotions on the side failing to clinch the trophy last time out.

