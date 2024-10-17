Thomas Tuchel named as England head coach: Football Association

London: The Football Association (FA) have announced UEFA Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel as new England senior men’s head coach on Wednesday. He will be assisted by internationally renowned English coach Anthony Barry.

“The decision to recruit Tuchel and Barry was approved by the FA Board early last week, with Tuchel signing his contract on October 8,” The FA said in a statement.

Tuchel, who will be England’s first ever German manager, will begin his tenure in January 2025 ahead of the qualification process for the following year’s FIFA World Cup finals, due to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the USA. IANS

