Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has returned to Argentina’s squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, the South American country’s football association said.

Messi, 37, missed the Albiceleste’s September qualifiers against Chile and Colombia because of an ankle injury but has since returned to action for his club Inter Miami.

Argentina will play Venezuela away on October 10 and Bolivia in Buenos Aires five days later.

The reigning World Cup and Copa America champions currently lead the 10-team South American group with 18 points from eight games, two points ahead of second-placed Colombia. IANS

Also Read: Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi scores stunner to rescue Inter Miami

Also Watch: