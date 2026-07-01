Thomas Tuchel Weighs Changes as England Prepare for DR Congo Clash

New York: England head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to make a few changes to his starting XI as the Group L winners prepare to face DR Congo in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England sealed top spot in the group with a 2-0 win over Panama after being held to a goalless draw by Ghana, but questions remain over their ability to break down organised defensive teams.

Against Panama, it took two moments of brilliance from Jude Bellingham to secure the victory. The midfielder opened the scoring with a smart finish from a corner before setting up Harry Kane for England’s second goal.

Although England have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, their defence left openings that stronger opponents could have punished.

Tuchel is expected to welcome back midfielder Declan Rice, who missed the Panama match with a minor calf problem. Rice is likely to return alongside Elliot Anderson in midfield, with Morgan Rogers expected to make way.

England will still be without Reece James, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury, while Jarell Quansah is doubtful after twisting his ankle on Saturday.

Djed Spence is expected to start at right-back, with Nico O’Reilly on the left. Spence’s attacking runs could provide added width, while Tuchel must also decide whether Bukayo Saka or Noni Madueke starts on the right wing. Saka looked short of full match fitness against Panama, while Madueke struggled to make an impact.

Marcus Rashford, one of England’s brightest performers against Panama, is expected to retain his place on the left flank ahead of Anthony Gordon.

DR Congo have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament, progressing to the Round of 32 after defeating Uzbekistan, drawing with Portugal, and narrowly losing 1-0 to Colombia in the group stage.

Competing as Zaire, DR Congo became the first Sub-Saharan African nation to play at a FIFA World Cup in 1974. While that campaign ended in three defeats, including a 9-0 loss to Yugoslavia, the current side is considered far stronger.

With experienced players such as Cedric Bakambu, Noah Sadiki, Yoane Wissa, Axel Tuanzebe, and former England Under-21 defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, along with several players featuring in France, DR Congo present a much tougher challenge, and England will be wary of underestimating them as they chase a place in the Round of 16. IANS

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