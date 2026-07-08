Three Goals, One Epic Turnaround: Argentina produce late drama to knock out Egypt, reach quarters

Atlanta: Lionel Messi assisted and scored a goal while Enzo Fernandez struck the winner in stoppage time as defending champions Argentina produced a comeback for the ages for a sensational 3-2 win over Egypt and sealed a place in the quarterfinals in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Argentina fought back from 0-2 down in the round of 16 match after Yasser Ibrahim (15th min) and Mostafa Zico (62nd min) had scored for Egypt and created the possibility of the defending champions ending their campaign early, joining the five-time winner Brazil and Germany on the scrap heap.

But Messi weaved his magic, first launching the attack and providing the assist to Cristian Romero's goal in the 79th minute and then getting onto the scoresheet himself in the 83rd minute as Lautaro hooked a deep ball into the area, which dropped favourably for the Argentine captain, who laced it towards goal. Goalkeeper Shobeir gets a hand on it, but it hits the bar and goes in to make it 2-2.

Enzo Fernandez then sealed victory for Argentina by scoring an incredible goal in the third minute of stoppage time, making it 3-2 for Argentina. Lautaro swung a deep cross to the back post, and Enzo Fernandez met it and sent the ball back from where it came and into the far corner.

Earlier, Argentina conceded a goal in the first half of a World Cup match for the first time since their 2018 Round of 16 tie against France. They had not conceded in the first half in their last 11 matches before this match.

Yasser Ibrahim headed Egypt into a shock lead, before Mostafa Shoubir protected it magnificently. The goalkeeper dived south-west to save a Messi penalty, which Nicolas Tagliafico had craftily earned, and made superb stops from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez.

Egypt thought they had made it two just before the hour. Haissem Hassan made an imperial dash down the right and fed Salah, who enabled Zico to ripple the net. The goal was, however, ruled out for a foul in the build-up. It merely delayed the Al Ahly man doubling the lead, though, as he finished off a rapid counter-attack involving Salah and Hassan.

It left Egypt on the cusp of victory, but Argentina were not done yet. They missed many chances but did not lose patience as they attacked repeatedly and created opportunities, and scripted a great comeback.

Christian Romero pulled one back, Messi’s brilliant finish equalised, and Fernandez completed an epic survival story. IANS

Match Stats

Argentina Egypt

64% Possession 36%

19 Shots 5

7 Shots on target 2

4 Big chances missed 0

6 Corners 1

541 Accurate passes 289

90% Passing accuracy 83%

13 Foul against 11

3 Offsides 0

0 Yellow cards 4

Also Read: Lionel Messi Reflects on Argentina’s Performance: “We Have Many Things to Correct”