FIFA Suspends All Nepal Football Association Over Third-Party Interference

Lausanne: The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has suspended the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) with immediate effect due to violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party.

The decision came after a prolonged dispute over the governance of Nepali football. Earlier, Nepal’s National Sports Council had suspended ANFA for three months, although that decision was later revoked.

“The Bureau of the Council also decided to suspend the All Nepal Football Association with immediate effect due to flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party in accordance with article 14 paragraphs 1(i) and 3 of the FIFA Statutes,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Consequently, with effect from 24 June 2026, ANFA has lost all of its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, until further notice. ANFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted,” it said in a circular. IANS

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