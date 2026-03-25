Tiger Woods to Make Competitive Return at TGL Finals After Injury Hiatus

NEW DELHI: Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf, minus most of the walking, when he tees it up for Jupiter Links Golf Club on the last night of the TGL finals on Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Sahith Theegala birdied the final hole, giving Los Angeles Golf Club two points and a 6-5 comeback win over Jupiter Links Golf Club in the first match of title series on Monday.

The best-of-three set concludes Tuesday night with the second match and, if necessary, the decisive match. Woods has been serving as an adviser and unofficial cheerleader for his TGL team while working his way back from lumbar disk replacement surgery in October and a left Achilles tendon rupture that occurred last spring. The back operation was the seventh Woods, 50, has undergone. The last time Woods participated in a full-fledged golf event was when he missed the cut at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland. Agencies

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