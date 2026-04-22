Tilak needs to be positive against spinners, should step out and play his strokes: Pujara

New Delhi: Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has called on Tilak Varma to adopt a more proactive approach against spinners, stressing that intent, rather than just shot selection, is key to succeeding in T20 cricket.

“Tilak Varma needs to be a bit more positive against spinners. I am not saying he should just go for the big shots. When you play with intent and try to be positive, the spinner is forced to change his lengths. That puts pressure on him,” Pujara said on JioStar.

Pujara explained that the focus should not be limited to boundary-hitting but rather on consistently disrupting a spinner’s rhythm.

“Tilak can step out of the crease and can use the sweep or reverse sweep. He has many options, but first he must understand his own strength. When I played, stepping out was my strength. If a bowler tried a short ball, I would play the cut or pull on the back foot.” IANS

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