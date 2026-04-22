Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC held to a draw by Mohammedan SC at home

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC were forced to settle for a goalless draw against Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, despite controlling large spells of the contest and creating the better chances. The Marina Machans showed attacking intent throughout but were unable to find the decisive breakthrough in front of home support.

Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda handed Klusner Pereira his first start of the Indian Super League (ISL). Further ahead, Maheson Singh and Imran Khan returned to the starting eleven, while Irfan Yadwad joined Daniel Chima Chukwu in attack. IANS

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