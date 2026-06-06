Tilak Varma-Led India ‘A’ Squad Arrives in Sri Lanka for Tri-Series Clash

Dambulla: The India ‘A’ team, led by Tilak Varma, has landed in Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming 50-over tri-series, to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) from June 9-21.

India ‘A’ will open its campaign against hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’ on June 9, with Afghanistan ‘A’ completing the three-team field. The final is slated to be played on June 21. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) shared images of the likes of Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Anukul Roy arriving in the country.

“India ‘A’ Team has arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming Tri-Nation Series at RDICS. Ready to showcase their skills and compete in what promises to be a thrilling tournament. Let the action begin,” wrote the SLC on its social media accounts on Friday.

The India ‘A’ squad saw two significant changes being made before arriving in Sri Lanka – Harsh Dubey being given a call-up to the Test and ODI teams for the series against Afghanistan led to Roy being included in the team.

Later, Gaikwad was drafted in as vice-captain after Riyan Parag was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Parag, who carried the niggle through the latter stages of IPL 2026 while leading Rajasthan Royals, will undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. IANS

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Backs Sai Sudharsan for Extended Run at No. 3 in Afghanistan Test