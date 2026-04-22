Tilak’s Blazing 101 Ends Mumbai Indians’ Slump as Pandya Says ‘It Was About Time He Delivered’

Ahmedabad: Captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on top batter Tilak Varma after his brilliant century helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) crush the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 99 runs in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

Pandya said that Tilak’s knock was exactly what the team needed at the right moment. He highlighted that such performances were expected of a player of his talent and believed it was the right time for him to step up.

“The talent Tilak has, he does not need much advice. It was about time he came and delivered. It was much needed for the group, for Tilak and the Mumbai Indians,” Pandya said after the match.

Mumbai Indians put up a commanding total of 199/5, built around Tilak’s sensational unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls, a knock that also saw him equal the franchise record for the fastest century.

Pandya also expressed satisfaction after the Mumbai Indians broke the four-match loss streak in IPL 2026.

“Very important. It is always challenging to go away and win. Also, Ahmedabad has not been a happy ground for the Mumbai Indians, so very satisfying,” he said. IANS

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