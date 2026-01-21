Tilottama, Niraj win 50m 3 Positions, Rajkanwar tops 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

New Delhi: National champion Tilottama Sen continued her fine form in 50m Rifle 3 Positions as she won National Selection Trials T1 for Group A here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, while Niraj Kumar of Navy won the men’s event. In the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T1, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu secured the top spot.

The 50m 3P final was played in the new ISSF format, which saw Tilottama, who recently won 11 medals in the 68th National Shooting Championship, finish on top ahead of Ashi Chouskey with a slender lead of 0.6. The Karnataka shooter finished with a score of 360.1, while Ashi finished with a score of 359.5. Manini Kaushik of Rajasthan finished in third place with a final score of 347.5. Tilottama and Ashi had earlier qualified for the finals in the top two spots with scores of 594 and 592, respectively. Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole of Railways (589, 311.7 in final), Vidarsa K. Vinod of Kerala (588, 336.3 in final), Ayushi Podder of Railways (588, 322.6 in final), Anjum Moudgil of Punjab (587, 204.7 in final), and Mansi Kathait of Railways (587, 299.2 in final) completed the final lineup. IANS

