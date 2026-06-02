Tim David Fined 50% Match Fee, Banned from 2027 IPL Opener After Code of Conduct Breach

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) big-hitting batter Tim David has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee and will miss the opening game of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after collecting two demerit points for a Level 1 Code of Conduct breach during the five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

David, who hit 24 off 17 balls in the final, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match.” IANS

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