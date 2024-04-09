To see someone from India bowling over 150 is super exciting: Brett Lee

Mumbai: Former Australian pace sensation Brett Lee praised the new Indian star pacer Mayank Yadav performing in the Indian Premier League for Lucknow Super Giants.

Mayank made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with a bang, troubling batters with his fiery pace, hitting the 150 kmph plus mark consistently. “Firstly it was great to see him bowl that pace. Unfortunately last night his pace went down at 135 and he went off going injured. So, I think he has got a strain maybe on the side but that happens in sports sometimes. You get injured but I am wishing him a speedy recovery and hopefully getting back and bowling fast again but to see someone from India bowling over a 150 Ks was super exciting,” said Brett Lee while speaking to ANI.

Mayank clocked 156.7 kmph during the game and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament.

During LSG’s win over GT, Mayank’s bowling was much-anticipated by fans, who were impressed with the bowler’s pace, line and length. He was hitting 150 kmph consistently. But in the GT clash, Mayank looked a little off, barely able to touch 140 kmph and was hit for three boundaries. After delivering his only over, Mayank walked off the field.

“Definitely, I keep saying fast bowlers unfortunately get injured. Its part of the game I have been injured so many times playing sport but you have to take the good with the bad and you have to make sure that you take your body into a situation that you feel comfortable and you can play through pain. There is good pain and bad pain but my advice to him would be to keep doing what you are doing. Making sure that you action is as sound as possible and thats what has helped me carry through my career. I made sure I did the extra bit and work. Work on my body and the hardest thing you are doing is not the opponent that you are up against, it is your own body. So, he is only young and I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. Let the guy relax. I keep saying Aaram se, aaram se, relax, take it easy. You will be fine,” said Brett Lee.

Fans will soon see the Australian speedster in action once again when the 2003 World Cup-winning team member will compete in the World Championship Of Legends.

WCL is a premier cricket league approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board and co-owned by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. The league’s matches will be hosted at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham, promising an exhilarating display of cricketing talent.

“Firstly it’s great to be here. WCL is going to be a lot of fun. Of course that adrenaline, that passion will still come out and that’s a thing we are getting older. We still have that passion to play for our country and you know the names that we are going to come up against are absolutely incredible. Looking forward to get bowling again is going to be a lot of fun,” said Brett Lee. (ANI)

