Tom Banton Stakes Claim for Permanent Opening Spot with Match-Winning Century

Adelaide: England wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton hopes that he has secured his position at the top of the order in England's ODI side after having smashed a match-winning hundred during the second ODI against Australia on Sunday.

"I'd like to think so," Banton told BBC Test Match Special, when asked if the spot was his to keep. "Cricket's a funny old game. It can change very quickly. So I'm just taking each game as it comes now and just trying to score as many runs as I can."

Banton is the fourth man this year who has opened with regular opener Ben Duckett. He was roped in to open against Sri Lanka earlier in September and has made 540 runs in nine innings while opening and has two centuries.

The opportunity came through Jacob Bethell's knee injury, who was originally given the rope to open during the home ODI series against India in July. He scored 91 in the third game and seemingly secured a long-term berth. However, he has not played since. IANS

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