Taylor Fritz Clinches Stockholm Open Title in Thrilling Tie-Break Finish

Stockholm: American star Taylor Fritz ended his season in style on Saturday at the Stockholm Open ATP 250 event, where he clawed past first-time tour-level finalist Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in Stockholm.

In a tight match, neither player faced a break point in the final set, with Fritz coming out on top of a tense third-set tie-break to capture his second trophy of the year after two hours and 14 minutes.

“It was a stressful match,” Fritz said. “I came out and was playing really well but then let some opportunities slip. He played a good game, a good defensive game, and I made a couple of mistakes. He was playing well, has a big serve, and it kind of changed the match. I had a hard time breaking after that, and it turned into a really tight match.”

Fritz, a champion at the ATP 500 event in Washington earlier this year, has now won multiple tour-level titles for five consecutive seasons. The 29-year-old is up to No. 9 in the ATP Live Rankings and is guaranteed to finish the year inside the Top-10 for the fifth straight season. IANS

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